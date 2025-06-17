Why Enterprise Architects Must Closely Work with Ethical Hackers
Sample Chapter from "A Modern Enterprise Architecture Approach" — Chapter 5 by Dr Mehmet Yildiz, 2019 bestselling book
Link to Audio book on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEByvDb8VM
The cybercrime rate has significantly increased, and cybersecurity measures require amendment. Security needed to be embedded in all levels of the system development lifecycle, including the conceptual phase.
Chapter Introducti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Technology Excellence and Leadership Network to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.