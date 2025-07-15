Technology Excellence and Leadership Network

June 2025

A Glimpse Into the Minds of Inventors and Innovators
What My Parents, IBM, Google, and My Mind Taught Me About Leadership, Creativity, Productivity, Courage, and Personal Responsibility
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
1
Is SEO Dead or Simply Evolving?
A Strategic Perspective on AI, Content Search, and the Future of Content Marketing
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
When an Email Seems Too Formal to Be Fake for Financial or Altruistic Investors
Here is why many competent and professional people still fall for sophisticated financial scams empowered by AI tools.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
2
Fable and Everand Are Merging Which Might Create More Opportunities for Indie Authors
My early reflection and perspectives on how this strategic merger might empower book authors to reach engaged and censorship-free audiences across…
Published on Content Marketing Strategy Insights  
What Is Bohrium and Why Is Important for Researchers, Authors, Journalists, and Readers?
A Breakthrough in Interdisciplinary Scientific Research
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
3
How to Create a Blog Site Using Joomla and Grow Your Audience as a Freelance Writer
An alternative blogging option to WordPress
  
Aiden MC
How AI Tools Can Seamlessly Remove Unwanted Objects From Images
A Quick Behind-the-Scenes Look for AI Inpainting from a Photographer and a Cinematographer
  
Aiden MC
Why Enterprise Architects Must Closely Work with Ethical Hackers
Sample Chapter from "A Modern Enterprise Architecture Approach" — Chapter 5 by Dr Mehmet Yildiz, 2019 bestselling book
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Mind of an Inventor and Innovator
What IBM and My Brain Taught Me About Leadership, Creativity, and Responsibility
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Technology Hits: New Submission Guidelines — 2025
Join a unique publication supporting writers penning about technology to find a broad audience using the power of ILLUMINATION on Medium.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
The Invisible Revolution: Why Quantum Computing May Be the Most Important Technology of Our Age
Most revolutions subtly reveal themselves. Here is why I agree with Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, despite some criticisms from those who can’t see behind…
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
